On Friday, January 12, 2024, the Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) take the court against the Los Angeles Clippers (19-12) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSC.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 12

Friday, January 12 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSSC

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane averages 24.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 21.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Santi Aldama averages 11.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 35.1% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per game.

David Roddy posts 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Bismack Biyombo averages 6.0 points, 6.6 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 56.5% from the field.

Clippers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Paul George gives the Clippers 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Clippers are getting 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game from James Harden this year.

The Clippers are receiving 12.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Ivica Zubac this season.

Russell Westbrook gets the Clippers 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while posting 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Norman Powell gives the Clippers 13.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while putting up 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Clippers 107.2 Points Avg. 116.6 113.5 Points Allowed Avg. 112.2 43.9% Field Goal % 48.5% 33.3% Three Point % 37.8%

