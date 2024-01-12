Friday's MVC slate includes the Evansville Purple Aces (2-9) facing the Belmont Bruins (7-4) at 12:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Belmont vs. Evansville Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Belmont Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Belmont Players to Watch

Tessa Miller: 14.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Tuti Jones: 11 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kendal Cheesman: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK Kilyn McGuff: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jailyn Banks: 12 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Evansville Players to Watch

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Maggie Hartwig: 11.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Barbora Tomancova: 8.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Julia Palomo: 4.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

4.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Alana Striverson: 8.1 PTS, 1.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.1 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.