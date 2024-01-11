The UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) play the Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) in a clash of OVC teams at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

UT Martin vs. Western Illinois Game Information

UT Martin Players to Watch

Jordan Sears: 19.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacob Crews: 17.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Issa Muhammad: 12.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK KK Curry: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Justus Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Western Illinois Players to Watch

Drew Cisse: 9.2 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK James Dent Jr.: 14.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jesiah West: 8.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Ryan Myers: 12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Quinlan Bennett: 6.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

UT Martin vs. Western Illinois Stat Comparison

UT Martin Rank UT Martin AVG Western Illinois AVG Western Illinois Rank 17th 85.5 Points Scored 71.9 252nd 346th 80.8 Points Allowed 67.1 94th 11th 43.6 Rebounds 45 3rd 152nd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 12.1 21st 35th 9.6 3pt Made 6.3 283rd 132nd 14.3 Assists 13.2 208th 206th 12 Turnovers 12.6 253rd

