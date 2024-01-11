Lipscomb vs. Central Arkansas January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Lipscomb Bisons (7-6) play a fellow ASUN team, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-5), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Farris Center. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET.
Lipscomb vs. Central Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Lipscomb Players to Watch
- Bella Vinson: 12 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Blythe Pearson: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aleah Sorrentino: 11.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Molly Heard: 10.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Claira McGowan: 9.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Central Arkansas Players to Watch
- Leah Mafua: 11.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bree Stephens: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jade Upshaw: 11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Randrea Wright: 11.4 PTS, 2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kinley Fisher: 11.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
