The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) play a fellow SoCon squad, the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4, 0-0 SoCon), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at McKenzie Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. VMI Game Information

Chattanooga Players to Watch

Sam Alexis: 11.7 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.6 BLK

11.7 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.6 BLK Honor Huff: 16.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyler Millin: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jan Zidek: 13.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK Myles Che: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

VMI Players to Watch

Taeshaud Jackson: 7 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Brennan Watkins: 15.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Tyran Cook: 11.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Koree Cotton: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Stephen Olowoniyi: 6.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Chattanooga vs. VMI Stat Comparison

Chattanooga Rank Chattanooga AVG VMI AVG VMI Rank 75th 79.9 Points Scored 69.5 294th 124th 68.8 Points Allowed 71.9 205th 59th 39.8 Rebounds 40.3 49th 220th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.9 116th 8th 10.8 3pt Made 7.5 181st 121st 14.5 Assists 11.6 307th 153rd 11.5 Turnovers 15.8 360th

