The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) play a fellow SoCon squad, the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4, 0-0 SoCon), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at McKenzie Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Chattanooga vs. VMI Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Chattanooga Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chattanooga Players to Watch

  • Sam Alexis: 11.7 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Honor Huff: 16.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyler Millin: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jan Zidek: 13.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Myles Che: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VMI Players to Watch

  • Taeshaud Jackson: 7 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Brennan Watkins: 15.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tyran Cook: 11.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Koree Cotton: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Stephen Olowoniyi: 6.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chattanooga vs. VMI Stat Comparison

Chattanooga Rank Chattanooga AVG VMI AVG VMI Rank
75th 79.9 Points Scored 69.5 294th
124th 68.8 Points Allowed 71.9 205th
59th 39.8 Rebounds 40.3 49th
220th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.9 116th
8th 10.8 3pt Made 7.5 181st
121st 14.5 Assists 11.6 307th
153rd 11.5 Turnovers 15.8 360th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.