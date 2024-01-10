Wednesday's SEC slate includes the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2, 0-0 SEC) meeting the Tennessee Volunteers (9-3, 0-0 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Tennessee Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Josiah-Jordan James: 11.6 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jonas Aidoo: 11 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Dalton Knecht: 15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Santiago Vescovi: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Zakai Zeigler: 7.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Cameron Matthews: 10.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Josh Hubbard: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • D.J. Jeffries: 7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dashawn Davis: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison

Mississippi State Rank Mississippi State AVG Tennessee AVG Tennessee Rank
167th 75.5 Points Scored 77.1 122nd
21st 62.8 Points Allowed 65.5 63rd
39th 40.8 Rebounds 39.4 71st
75th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 10.2 103rd
170th 7.6 3pt Made 8.3 107th
88th 15.3 Assists 16.3 49th
196th 11.9 Turnovers 10.5 76th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.