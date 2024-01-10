The Middle Tennessee Raiders (10-3) face a fellow CUSA opponent, the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (5-9), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Thomas Assembly Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 14.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 3.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 3.2 BLK Savannah Wheeler: 15.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalynn Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Ta'Mia Scott: 11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Courtney Whitson: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Salma Bates: 11.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Anna Larr Roberson: 11.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Robyn Lee: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Silvia Nativi: 6.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Jianna Morris: 7.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

