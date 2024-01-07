Sunday's SEC schedule includes the Vanderbilt Commodores (11-1) playing the Florida Gators (8-3) at 2:00 PM ET.

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Jordyn Cambridge: 15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Sacha Washington: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.9 BLK Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Iyana Moore: 8.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Khamil Pierre: 5.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Florida Players to Watch

Aliyah Matharu: 19.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.5 PTS, 10 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.5 PTS, 10 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Leilani Correa: 13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Laila Reynolds: 9.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jeriah Warren: 4.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

