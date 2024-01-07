Vanderbilt vs. Florida January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Sunday's SEC schedule includes the Vanderbilt Commodores (11-1) playing the Florida Gators (8-3) at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Vanderbilt vs. Florida Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Vanderbilt Games
- December 31 at home vs Radford
- December 29 at home vs Fairleigh Dickinson
- January 4 at Mississippi State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordyn Cambridge: 15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sacha Washington: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Iyana Moore: 8.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Khamil Pierre: 5.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida Players to Watch
- Aliyah Matharu: 19.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.5 PTS, 10 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Leilani Correa: 13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Laila Reynolds: 9.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jeriah Warren: 4.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.