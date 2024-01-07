Grizzlies vs. Suns January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, January 7, 2024, the Phoenix Suns (14-14) take the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: AZFamily, BSSE
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane is averaging 25.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He's also sinking 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per game (fourth in NBA).
- Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He's making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.
- Santi Aldama gives the Grizzlies 11.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- David Roddy is putting up 8.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is making 40.6% of his shots from the field and 28.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.
- The Grizzlies are getting 6.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Bismack Biyombo this year.
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant averages 30.9 points, 5.4 assists and 6.2 boards per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic posts 12.1 points, 10.3 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the field.
- Devin Booker puts up 27.7 points, 5.5 boards and 8.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Grayson Allen averages 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.
- Eric Gordon posts 13.2 points, 2.1 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Stat Comparison
|Suns
|Grizzlies
|114.5
|Points Avg.
|107
|114
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.4
|47.1%
|Field Goal %
|44%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|33.6%
