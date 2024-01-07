Belmont vs. Drake January 7 Tickets & Start Time
The Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) meet a fellow MVC team, the Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Curb Event Center. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN2.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Belmont vs. Drake Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Belmont Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Belmont Players to Watch
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 16.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Dia: 16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cade Tyson: 17.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jayce Willingham: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Walker: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Drake Players to Watch
- Tucker DeVries: 19.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darnell Brodie: 11.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Atin Wright: 14.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kevin Overton: 13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Conor Enright: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Belmont vs. Drake Stat Comparison
|Belmont Rank
|Belmont AVG
|Drake AVG
|Drake Rank
|55th
|81.1
|Points Scored
|78.7
|97th
|334th
|79.2
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|89th
|270th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|34.8
|253rd
|330th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|256th
|89th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|8.2
|121st
|97th
|15.1
|Assists
|16.2
|55th
|268th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|9.2
|18th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.