Tennessee vs. Ole Miss January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SEC slate includes the Tennessee Volunteers (9-3, 0-0 SEC) meeting the Ole Miss Rebels (12-0, 0-0 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Josiah-Jordan James: 11.6 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jonas Aidoo: 11 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Dalton Knecht: 15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Santiago Vescovi: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Zakai Zeigler: 7.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Allen Flanigan: 16.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Matthew Murrell: 16.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylen Murray: 15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaemyn Brakefield: 10.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jamarion Sharp: 3.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 2.7 BLK
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Stat Comparison
|Tennessee Rank
|Tennessee AVG
|Ole Miss AVG
|Ole Miss Rank
|122nd
|77.1
|Points Scored
|75.9
|161st
|63rd
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|89th
|71st
|39.4
|Rebounds
|34.8
|253rd
|102nd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|274th
|108th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.8
|148th
|49th
|16.3
|Assists
|16.2
|55th
|76th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|10.3
|62nd
