Chattanooga vs. Furman January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Furman Paladins (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) play a fellow SoCon squad, the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4, 0-0 SoCon), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McKenzie Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Chattanooga vs. Furman Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Chattanooga Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- Sam Alexis: 11.7 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Honor Huff: 16.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Millin: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jan Zidek: 13.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Myles Che: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Furman Players to Watch
- JP Pegues: 18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Pjay Smith Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carter Whitt: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Garrett Hien: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chattanooga vs. Furman Stat Comparison
|Chattanooga Rank
|Chattanooga AVG
|Furman AVG
|Furman Rank
|74th
|79.9
|Points Scored
|85.6
|16th
|122nd
|68.8
|Points Allowed
|80.3
|344th
|60th
|39.8
|Rebounds
|39.8
|60th
|220th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|125th
|8th
|10.8
|3pt Made
|10.2
|15th
|119th
|14.5
|Assists
|18.6
|12th
|153rd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|14.2
|330th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.