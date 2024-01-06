Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ASUN schedule includes the Austin Peay Governors (6-7) meeting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-3) at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Austin Peay Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Austin Peay Players to Watch
- Briah Hampton: 2 PTS, 0 REB, AST, STL, BLK
- Anala Nelson: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shamarre Hale: 11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cur'Tiera Haywood: 9.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Abby Cater: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Antwainette Walker: 20.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ivy Turner: 11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Alice Recanati: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brie Crittendon: 8.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.