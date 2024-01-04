Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-9, 0-0 OVC) meet the Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) in a clash of OVC teams at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Tennessee State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Kinyon Hodges: 11.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylen Jones: 11.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- EJ Bellinger: 12.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Christian Brown: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Indiana Players to Watch
- AJ Smith: 11.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jeremiah Hernandez: 12.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jack Mielke: 9.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jack Campion: 5.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kiyron Powell: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison
|Southern Indiana Rank
|Southern Indiana AVG
|Tennessee State AVG
|Tennessee State Rank
|329th
|66.2
|Points Scored
|76.8
|134th
|152nd
|69.7
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|202nd
|117th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|36.2
|206th
|257th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|166th
|227th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|7.2
|208th
|208th
|13.2
|Assists
|13.2
|208th
|288th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|11.3
|132nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.