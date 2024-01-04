The Memphis Tigers (9-2, 0-0 AAC) play a fellow AAC squad, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-3, 0-0 AAC), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Memphis vs. Tulsa Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Memphis Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Players to Watch

David Jones: 20.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

20.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Jahvon Quinerly: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaykwon Walton: 8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Caleb Mills: 9.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Malcolm Dandridge: 6.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tulsa Players to Watch

PJ Haggerty: 16.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Cobe Williams: 12.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jared Garcia: 9.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Isaiah Barnes: 10.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyshawn Archie: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison

Tulsa Rank Tulsa AVG Memphis AVG Memphis Rank 140th 76.6 Points Scored 79.4 81st 110th 68.0 Points Allowed 72.5 226th 170th 37.1 Rebounds 36.7 182nd 220th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 8.9 203rd 208th 7.2 3pt Made 7.9 146th 297th 11.7 Assists 12.8 233rd 337th 14.4 Turnovers 12.6 249th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.