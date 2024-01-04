The Memphis Tigers (9-2, 0-0 AAC) play a fellow AAC squad, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-3, 0-0 AAC), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Memphis vs. Tulsa Game Information

Memphis Players to Watch

  • David Jones: 20.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jahvon Quinerly: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaykwon Walton: 8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Caleb Mills: 9.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Malcolm Dandridge: 6.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

Tulsa Players to Watch

  • PJ Haggerty: 16.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Cobe Williams: 12.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jared Garcia: 9.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Barnes: 10.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tyshawn Archie: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Memphis vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison

Tulsa Rank Tulsa AVG Memphis AVG Memphis Rank
140th 76.6 Points Scored 79.4 81st
110th 68.0 Points Allowed 72.5 226th
170th 37.1 Rebounds 36.7 182nd
220th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 8.9 203rd
208th 7.2 3pt Made 7.9 146th
297th 11.7 Assists 12.8 233rd
337th 14.4 Turnovers 12.6 249th

