The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7, 0-0 ASUN) play the Lipscomb Bisons (8-6, 0-0 ASUN) in a matchup of ASUN squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Lipscomb Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lipscomb Players to Watch

  • Will Pruitt: 12.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Derrin Boyd: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Owen McCormack: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Joe Anderson: 6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • A.J McGinnis: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Cozart: 15.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 4.8 BLK
  • Devontae Blanton: 14.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Michael Moreno: 7.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • John Ukomadu: 8.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison

Eastern Kentucky Rank Eastern Kentucky AVG Lipscomb AVG Lipscomb Rank
15th 86.3 Points Scored 80.8 61st
309th 77 Points Allowed 73.1 239th
3rd 45 Rebounds 36.4 194th
5th 14.5 Off. Rebounds 7.4 302nd
89th 8.5 3pt Made 9 64th
34th 17.1 Assists 14.1 143rd
278th 13 Turnovers 11.4 144th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.