The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7, 0-0 ASUN) play the Lipscomb Bisons (8-6, 0-0 ASUN) in a matchup of ASUN squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Lipscomb Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lipscomb Players to Watch

Will Pruitt: 12.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Derrin Boyd: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Owen McCormack: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Joe Anderson: 6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK A.J McGinnis: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Isaiah Cozart: 15.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 4.8 BLK

15.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 4.8 BLK Devontae Blanton: 14.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Michael Moreno: 7.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK John Ukomadu: 8.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison

Eastern Kentucky Rank Eastern Kentucky AVG Lipscomb AVG Lipscomb Rank 15th 86.3 Points Scored 80.8 61st 309th 77 Points Allowed 73.1 239th 3rd 45 Rebounds 36.4 194th 5th 14.5 Off. Rebounds 7.4 302nd 89th 8.5 3pt Made 9 64th 34th 17.1 Assists 14.1 143rd 278th 13 Turnovers 11.4 144th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.