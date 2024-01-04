Belmont vs. Illinois State January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Belmont Bruins (7-3) meet the Illinois State Redbirds (7-3) in a matchup of MVC squads at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.
Belmont vs. Illinois State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Belmont Players to Watch
- Tessa Miller: 14.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tuti Jones: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kendal Cheesman: 11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Kilyn McGuff: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jailyn Banks: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Kate Bullman: 6.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Maya Wong: 13.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deanna Wilson: 14.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Caroline Waite: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Abbie Aalsma: 6.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
