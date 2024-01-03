Wednesday's AAC schedule includes the UAB Blazers (9-2) playing the Memphis Tigers (4-7) at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Memphis vs. UAB Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Memphis Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Players to Watch

Alasia Smith: 8.8 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Madison Griggs: 17 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

17 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Kai Carter: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Ki'ari Cain: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Aliyah Green: 1.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAB Players to Watch

Mia Moore: 18.3 PTS, 10 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK

18.3 PTS, 10 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK Denim DeShields: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Tracey Bershers: 11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jade Weathersby: 10.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Maddie Walsh: 6.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.