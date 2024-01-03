Wednesday's contest that pits the UAB Blazers (10-3) versus the Memphis Tigers (4-8) at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UAB, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on January 3.

The Tigers head into this contest after a 71-62 loss to Tulsa on Saturday.

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Memphis vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 70, Memphis 66

Other AAC Predictions

Memphis Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' signature win this season came against the Southern Miss Eagles, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 135) in our computer rankings. The Tigers took home the 69-67 win at home on December 10.

The Tigers have five losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Memphis has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

Memphis 2023-24 Best Wins

69-67 at home over Southern Miss (No. 135) on December 10

100-88 at home over Troy (No. 182) on December 2

52-43 over Howard (No. 264) on November 19

95-51 at home over Alabama State (No. 354) on November 9

Memphis Leaders

Alasia Smith: 9.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

9.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Madison Griggs: 17.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (40-for-107)

17.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (40-for-107) Kai Carter: 11.7 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

11.7 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Ki'ari Cain: 5.7 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

5.7 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Shelbee Brown: 4.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.0 FG%

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers have a -59 scoring differential, falling short by 4.9 points per game. They're putting up 67.6 points per game, 159th in college basketball, and are allowing 72.5 per contest to rank 314th in college basketball.

The Tigers score 77.8 points per game at home, and 61.5 away.

Memphis gives up 71.6 points per game at home, and 78.8 away.

