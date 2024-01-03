Grizzlies vs. Raptors January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Raptors (11-16), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at FedExForum, play the Memphis Grizzlies (7-19). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and TSN.
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, TSN
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane puts up 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.8 blocks (10th in league).
- Santi Aldama puts up 11.9 points, 5.9 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 34% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per contest.
- David Roddy puts up 8.1 points, 4.2 boards and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Bismack Biyombo averages 6.4 points, 1.9 assists and 6.9 boards.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Scottie Barnes provides 20.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game for the Raptors.
- The Raptors are receiving 21 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Pascal Siakam this year.
- Dennis Schroder gives the Raptors 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while putting up 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jakob Poeltl gets the Raptors 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- OG Anunoby is averaging 14.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is draining 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Stat Comparison
|Grizzlies
|Raptors
|106
|Points Avg.
|112.2
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.1
|43.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.2%
|33.2%
|Three Point %
|33.9%
