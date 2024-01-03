The Mercer Bears (5-6, 0-0 SoCon) play a fellow SoCon team, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-4, 0-0 SoCon), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Game Information

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

  • Quimari Peterson: 12.9 PTS, 4 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ebby Asamoah: 17 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK
  • Jaden Seymour: 11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jadyn Parker: 6.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Karon Boyd: 8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Mercer Players to Watch

  • Jalyn McCreary: 15 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jake Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Amanze Ngumezi: 8.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jah Quinones: 6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Robby Carmody: 9.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Stat Comparison

East Tennessee State Rank East Tennessee State AVG Mercer AVG Mercer Rank
259th 71.6 Points Scored 67.1 317th
75th 66.4 Points Allowed 71.6 198th
67th 39.5 Rebounds 32.7 321st
35th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 8.9 203rd
120th 8.2 3pt Made 6.6 264th
304th 11.5 Assists 13.1 218th
157th 11.5 Turnovers 11.5 157th

