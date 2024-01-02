The Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) play the Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Game Information

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Josiah-Jordan James: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jonas Aidoo: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Dalton Knecht: 16.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Santiago Vescovi: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Zakai Zeigler: 7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Norfolk State Players to Watch

  • Jamarii Thomas: 18.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaylani Darden: 7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Allen Betrand: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kuluel Mading: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Christian Ings: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Stat Comparison

Tennessee Rank Tennessee AVG Norfolk State AVG Norfolk State Rank
113th 78.2 Points Scored 75.1 185th
95th 67.3 Points Allowed 66.9 83rd
67th 39.5 Rebounds 34.6 262nd
115th 10 Off. Rebounds 10.1 109th
102nd 8.3 3pt Made 6.7 258th
45th 16.5 Assists 11.8 294th
88th 10.7 Turnovers 10.4 69th

