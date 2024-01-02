Tennessee vs. Norfolk State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 2
The Tennessee Volunteers (9-3) will host the Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Norfolk State matchup.
Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Norfolk State Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-23.5)
|139.5
|-10000
|+2500
Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Betting Trends
- Tennessee has compiled a 4-6-2 record against the spread this season.
- The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 12 times this season.
- Norfolk State has compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- Spartans games have hit the over five out of 12 times this year.
Tennessee Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2200
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2200), Tennessee is ninth-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 15th-best, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Volunteers have experienced the 41st-biggest change this season, improving from +3000 at the start to +2200.
- Tennessee has a 4.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
