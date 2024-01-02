Tuesday's game features the Tennessee Volunteers (9-3) and the Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) squaring off at Thompson-Boling Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-61 win for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 2.

The matchup has no set line.

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 80, Norfolk State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Norfolk State

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-19.7)

Tennessee (-19.7) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

Tennessee has gone 5-6-0 against the spread, while Norfolk State's ATS record this season is 7-4-0. The Volunteers have hit the over in six games, while Spartans games have gone over five times.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 77.1 points per game (134th in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per outing (58th in college basketball). They have a +139 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The 39.4 rebounds per game Tennessee averages rank 75th in college basketball, and are 4.5 more than the 34.9 its opponents collect per outing.

Tennessee knocks down 1.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.3 (98th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8.

The Volunteers rank 141st in college basketball with 96.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 35th in college basketball defensively with 82.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (72nd in college basketball play), 1.8 fewer than the 12.3 it forces on average (168th in college basketball).

