Sevier County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Sevier County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sevier County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boyd Buchanan School at The King's Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Seymour, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.