There is high school basketball action in Hamilton County, Tennessee today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Boyd Buchanan School at The King's Academy

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 2

3:00 PM ET on January 2 Location: Seymour, TN

Seymour, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Sale Creek High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 2

6:00 PM ET on January 2 Location: Sale Creek, TN

Sale Creek, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Baylor School at Red Bank High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 2

6:00 PM ET on January 2 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Ooltewah High School