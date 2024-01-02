Jaren Jackson Jr. and Victor Wembanyama are two players to watch when the Memphis Grizzlies (10-22) and the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) meet at FedExForum on Tuesday. Gametime is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSSW

Grizzlies' Last Game

The Grizzlies lost their most recent game to the Kings, 123-92, on Sunday. Jackson starred with 18 points, plus three boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 18 3 1 1 0 1 Ja Morant 17 3 3 0 0 2 Luke Kennard 17 3 2 0 0 5

Grizzlies vs Spurs Additional Info

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane's numbers for the season are 24.6 points, 5.2 assists and 4.6 boards per contest.

Jackson's numbers on the season are 21 points, 1.7 assists and 5.5 boards per contest.

Santi Aldama is posting 11 points, 1.8 assists and 5.4 boards per game.

David Roddy posts 8 points, 3.9 boards and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Bismack Biyombo posts 5.7 points, 6.6 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 56.5% from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 21.9 4.7 4.5 0.7 0.3 3.4 Jaren Jackson Jr. 21.5 5 1.4 1.2 1.1 1.4 Ja Morant 15.1 3 4.7 0.4 0.4 0.5 Santi Aldama 7.1 3.7 0.9 0.3 0.5 1.4 Bismack Biyombo 4.3 5.1 0.8 0.3 0.7 0

