The Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) take a four-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC), who have won five straight. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Syracuse matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Duke vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

Duke is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

A total of six out of the Blue Devils' 12 games this season have hit the over.

Syracuse has covered six times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Orange's 13 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2200

+2200 Duke's national championship odds (+2200) place it ninth-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 11th-best.

The Blue Devils have experienced the 34th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +1100 at the start of the season to +2200.

Duke's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.3%.

Syracuse Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Sportsbooks have made the Orange's national championship odds the same now (+15000) compared to the beginning of the season (+15000).

With odds of +15000, Syracuse has been given a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

