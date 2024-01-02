Tuesday's MVC schedule includes the Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4, 0-1 MVC) against the Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Game Information

Belmont Players to Watch

Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 16.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Malik Dia: 16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Cade Tyson: 17.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Jayce Willingham: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Walker: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

Xavier Johnson: 24.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

24.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Clarence Rupert: 9.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Troy D'Amico: 8.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Trent Brown: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jovan Stulic: 7.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois Rank Southern Illinois AVG Belmont AVG Belmont Rank 321st 65.7 Points Scored 76.5 62nd 12th 61.4 Points Allowed 71.8 233rd 331st 31.5 Rebounds 33.0 277th 345th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 112th 7.9 3pt Made 9.6 14th 109th 13.9 Assists 15.3 35th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 10.7 61st

