The Southern Illinois Salukis (9-4, 1-1 MVC) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southern Illinois vs. Belmont matchup.
Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Illinois Moneyline
|Belmont Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Southern Illinois (-6.5)
|145.5
|-260
|+210
Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Betting Trends
- Belmont has put together a 4-8-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Bruins have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- Southern Illinois is 9-3-0 ATS this season.
- A total of six out of the Salukis' 12 games this season have hit the over.
Belmont Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Belmont is 88th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 173rd, a difference of 85 spots.
- Sportsbooks have made the Bruins' national championship odds the same now (+50000) compared to the start of the season (+50000).
- Belmont's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
