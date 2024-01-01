The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-1) and No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) will play on January 1, 2024, starting at 8:45 PM ET in the Sugar Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Texas has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (14th-best with 36.2 points per game) and scoring defense (11th-best with 17.5 points allowed per game) this year. Washington's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 10th-best in the FBS with 37.7 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 23.6 points per game, which ranks 51st.

For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

College Football Playoffs Odds

Texas vs. Washington Key Statistics

Texas Washington 475.9 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 469.1 (13th) 321.9 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.2 (106th) 189.1 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.2 (99th) 286.8 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.8 (2nd) 16 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (47th) 23 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (55th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has recorded 3,161 yards (243.2 ypg) on 248-of-351 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has 1,138 rushing yards on 186 carries with 10 touchdowns. He's also added 25 catches for 286 yards (22 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

CJ Baxter has been handed the ball 130 times this year and racked up 596 yards (45.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 73 catches for 969 yards (74.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Adonai Mitchell has caught 51 passes for 813 yards (62.5 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns this year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has a total of 607 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 39 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has 4,218 passing yards, or 324.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.7% of his passes and has tossed 33 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Dillon Johnson has run the ball 201 times for 1,113 yards, with 14 touchdowns.

Will Nixon has been given 31 carries and totaled 194 yards with one touchdown.

Rome Odunze has hauled in 1,428 receiving yards on 81 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring 13 touchdowns as a receiver.

Ja'Lynn Polk has collected 1,000 receiving yards (76.9 yards per game) and eight touchdowns on 60 receptions.

Jalen McMillan's 34 catches (on 48 targets) have netted him 468 yards (36 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas or Washington gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.