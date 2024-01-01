The Citrus Bowl will feature the Tennessee Volunteers hitting the field against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Tennessee ranks 38th in scoring offense (31.5 points per game) and 35th in scoring defense (22.0 points allowed per game) this year. Iowa ranks worst in total yards per game on offense (240.2), but at least it has been playing well on defense, ranking fifth-best in total yards allowed per contest (274.2).

Tennessee vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Tennessee vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Tennessee Iowa 453.5 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.2 (133rd) 348.7 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.2 (5th) 202.5 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.1 (108th) 251.0 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.2 (130th) 12 (15th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (77th) 15 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (96th)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has racked up 2,814 yards (234.5 ypg) on 230-of-355 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 299 rushing yards (24.9 ypg) on 78 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylen Wright has 1,013 rushing yards on 137 carries with four touchdowns.

Jabari Small has carried the ball 95 times for 475 yards (39.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Squirrel White has hauled in 65 catches for 765 yards (63.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Ramel Keyton has grabbed 32 passes while averaging 49.3 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

McCallan Castles has a total of 265 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 21 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill has thrown for 1,096 yards (84.3 ypg) while completing 49.4% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has rushed for 804 yards on 164 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Kaleb Johnson has racked up 110 carries and totaled 429 yards with three touchdowns.

Erick All's 299 receiving yards (23.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 21 catches on 37 targets with three touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has 29 receptions (on 70 targets) for a total of 252 yards (19.4 yards per game) this year.

Addison Ostrenga has racked up 178 reciving yards (13.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

