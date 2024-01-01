The Iowa Hawkeyes hit the field against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Citrus Bowl as 6.5-point underdogs on January 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The game has a point total set at 35.5.

Tennessee is compiling 31.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 41st in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 38th, giving up 22 points per game. Iowa ranks fourth-worst in points per game on offense (16.6), but at least it has been shutting down opposing offenses on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in points surrendered per game (13.2).

Tennessee vs. Iowa Game Info

Game Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Camping World Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Tennessee vs Iowa Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tennessee -6.5 -110 -110 35.5 -105 -115 -250 +200

Tennessee Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Volunteers' offense fail to produce, ranking -34-worst in the FBS in total yards (414.7 total yards per game). They rank 107th defensively (436 total yards surrendered per contest).

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for the Volunteers, who rank -49-worst in scoring offense (21.7 points per game) and -59-worst in scoring defense (32.7 points per game allowed) over their previous three games.

Although Tennessee ranks -88-worst in pass defense over the previous three games (273 passing yards allowed), it has been more competent offensively with 287.7 passing yards per game (33rd-ranked).

Over the last three contests, the Volunteers rank -39-worst in rushing offense (127 rushing yards per game) and -17-worst in rushing defense (163 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Volunteers have not covered the spread and are 1-2 overall in their last three contests.

In Tennessee's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Volunteers have been favored by 6.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Tennessee games have hit the over on six of 11 occasions (54.5%).

Tennessee has won 77.8% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (7-2).

Tennessee has played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter and won them all.

The Volunteers have a 71.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has thrown for 2,814 yards (234.5 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 64.8% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 299 rushing yards on 78 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has racked up 1,013 yards on 137 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Jabari Small has been handed the ball 95 times this year and racked up 475 yards (39.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Squirrel White's team-leading 765 yards as a receiver have come on 65 receptions (out of 96 targets) with two touchdowns.

Ramel Keyton has hauled in 32 passes while averaging 49.3 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

McCallan Castles has racked up 21 receptions for 265 yards, an average of 22.1 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

James Pearce Jr. paces the team with 8.5 sacks, and also has nine TFL and 23 tackles.

Elijah Herring, Tennessee's leading tackler, has 69 tackles and one TFL this year.

Kamal Hadden has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 18 tackles and three passes defended.

