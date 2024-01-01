The Citrus Bowl features a matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers (who are 7.5-point favorites) and the Iowa Hawkeyes on January 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The game has a point total of 36.5.

Want to see Tennessee take on Iowa in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Tennessee vs. Iowa game info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. Iowa statistical matchup

Tennessee Iowa 453.5 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.2 (133rd) 348.7 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.2 (9th) 202.5 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.1 (109th) 251.0 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.2 (130th) 12 (17th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (86th) 15 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (84th)

Sign up to bet today at BetMGM using our link.

Tennessee leaders

Joe Milton has been a catalyst for the Volunteers' offense this year, racking up 2,814 passing yards with 20 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 64.8% completion percentage.

Milton has been a factor with his legs, scrambling for 299 yards and seven TDs in 12 games.

Jaylen Wright has piled up 1,013 rushing yards (7.4 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in 12 games for the Volunteers.

The Volunteers' passing attack has been helped by the receiving ability of Wright, who has reeled in 22 balls (on 25 targets) for 141 yards and zero touchdowns.

Dylan Sampson has rushed for 470 yards (39.2 yards per carry) and seven rushing touchdowns for the Volunteers in 2023.

As a pass-catcher, Sampson has reeled in 17 balls on 22 targets for 175 yards and one touchdown.

Buy Tennessee or Iowa gear at Fanatics!

Iowa leaders

Leshon Williams has run for 804 yards (61.8 per game) and one touchdown in 13 games.

In the passing game, Williams has scored one touchdown, with 11 receptions for 68 yards.

In 13 games, Kaleb Johnson has run for 429 yards (33.0 per game) and three TDs.

Erick All has 21 catches for 299 yards (23.0 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.