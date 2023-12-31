The Vanderbilt Commodores (12-1) will be attempting to continue a nine-game home winning run when hosting the Radford Highlanders (4-9) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: Fubo Sports US

Vanderbilt vs. Radford Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders score an average of 54.7 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 56.8 the Commodores give up to opponents.

Radford has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 56.8 points.

Vanderbilt's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 54.7 points.

The Commodores put up 8.5 more points per game (72.4) than the Highlanders allow (63.9).

Vanderbilt has an 11-0 record when scoring more than 63.9 points.

When Radford gives up fewer than 72.4 points, it is 4-6.

This year the Commodores are shooting 42.3% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Highlanders give up.

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 14.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 4.2 STL, 39 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61)

14.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 4.2 STL, 39 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61) Sacha Washington: 14.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 56.2 FG%

14.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 56.2 FG% Jordyn Oliver: 6.4 PTS, 62.7 FG%

6.4 PTS, 62.7 FG% Iyana Moore: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.8 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (12-for-51)

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.8 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (12-for-51) Khamil Pierre: 6.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%

