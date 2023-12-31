Sunday's game between the No. 15 UConn Huskies (9-3) and No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles (12-0) at XL Center has a projected final score of 77-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UConn, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Huskies enter this matchup on the heels of a 111-34 victory against Toronto Metropolitan on Wednesday.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Huskies earned a 111-34 victory over Toronto Metropolitan. The Golden Eagles are coming off of a 67-39 win against Bucknell in their most recent outing on Thursday. Aaliyah Edwards totaled 26 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for the Huskies. Liza Karlen scored a team-leading 17 points for the Golden Eagles in the win.

UConn vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: SNY

UConn vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Marquette 65

Top 25 Predictions

UConn Schedule Analysis

On December 16, the Huskies claimed their best win of the season, an 86-62 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, who rank No. 19 in the AP's Top 25.

The Huskies have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the fourth-most in the nation. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 30th-most.

UConn has two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

UConn 2023-24 Best Wins

86-62 at home over Louisville (No. 19/AP Poll) on December 16

80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 32) on November 16

62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 37) on November 19

71-63 over Kansas (No. 40) on November 25

76-64 over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 10

Marquette Schedule Analysis

On December 13, the Golden Eagles claimed their signature win of the season, a 76-70 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, who rank No. 21 in the AP's Top 25.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Golden Eagles are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Marquette has three wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Marquette has six wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 25th-most in Division 1.

Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins

76-70 at home over Creighton (No. 21/AP Poll) on December 13

74-58 over Arkansas (No. 52) on November 25

71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 88) on November 11

64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 90) on December 10

73-65 over Boston College (No. 98) on November 24

UConn Leaders

Paige Bueckers: 18.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 53 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (23-for-48)

18.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 53 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (23-for-48) Edwards: 16.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 58.2 FG%

16.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 58.2 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 9.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 55.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

9.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 55.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) KK Arnold: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

8.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15) Nika Muhl: 6.6 PTS, 50 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35)

Marquette Leaders

Karlen: 17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 55.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 55.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Jordan King: 15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)

15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52) Mackenzie Hare: 15.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.9 FG%, 54.7 3PT% (41-for-75)

15.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.9 FG%, 54.7 3PT% (41-for-75) Frannie Hottinger: 9.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

9.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Rose Nkumu: 8.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 57.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +234 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.5 points per game. They're putting up 81.8 points per game to rank 22nd in college basketball and are giving up 62.3 per contest to rank 146th in college basketball.

Offensively, the Huskies have performed better at home this season, posting 89.2 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game on the road.

In 2023-24, UConn is surrendering 58.6 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 62.5.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles put up 80.9 points per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 59 per contest (89th in college basketball). They have a +263 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 21.9 points per game.

