With the Tennessee Titans squaring off against the Houston Texans in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Treylon Burks a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Treylon Burks score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Burks' stat line this campaign reveals 14 catches for 210 yards. He puts up 26.3 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 27 times.

Burks does not have a TD reception this year in eight games.

Treylon Burks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 2 18 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 3 76 0 Week 3 @Browns 6 1 5 0 Week 8 Falcons 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Steelers 3 2 23 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 3 1 1 0 Week 15 Texans 3 3 62 0 Week 16 Seahawks 3 2 25 0

