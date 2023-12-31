AFC South opponents match up when the Houston Texans (8-7) and the Tennessee Titans (5-10) play on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at NRG Stadium.

As the Texans prepare for this matchup against the Titans, check out the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Titans vs. Texans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texans 4 44 -210 +170

Titans vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Titans

Titans games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 44 points in five of 15 outings.

Tennessee has a 40.4-point average over/under in their contests this season, 3.6 fewer points than this game's total.

The Titans have covered the spread six times over 15 games with a set spread.

The Titans have entered the game as underdogs 12 times this season and won four, or 33.3%, of those games.

Tennessee has a record of 1-2 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

Houston Texans

The average point total in Houston's contests this year is 42.4, 1.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Texans are 7-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Texans have won 60% of their games as moneyline favorites (3-2).

Houston has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Texans vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Texans 21.9 15 22.1 15 42.4 6 15 Titans 18.3 27 21.4 13 40.4 5 15

Titans vs. Texans Betting Insights & Trends

Titans

Over its last three contests, Tennessee has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In the Titans' past three games, they have gone over the total once.

The Titans are scoring more points in divisional matchups (18.5 points per game) than overall (18.3), but also allowing more in the division (26.8) than overall (21.4).

The Texans have a -3-point scoring differential on the season (-0.2 per game). The Titans also have been outscored by opponents this year (47 total points, 3.1 per game).

Texans

Over its past three contests, Houston has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In its past three contests, Houston has gone over the total twice.

The Texans have played better in divisional contests, as they've averaged 2.4 more points against teams in their division (24.3 points per game) compared to their overall season average (21.9 points per game). It's been a similar story on defense, as they've surrendered 22.0 points per game in divisional matchups, while giving up 22.1 points per game in all games.

The Texans have been outscored by three points this season (0.2 per game), and opponents of the Titans have outscored them by 47 points (3.1 per game).

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.4 40.3 40.6 Implied Team Total AVG 22.1 21.6 22.7 ATS Record 6-8-1 4-3-1 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 5-10-0 3-5-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-8 3-3 1-5

Texans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.4 43.3 41.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23.2 23.1 23.3 ATS Record 7-8-0 3-5-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-9-0 3-5-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-4 2-2 3-2

