Best Bets, Odds for the Texans vs. Titans Game – Week 17
The Houston Texans (8-7) and the Tennessee Titans (5-10) play on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at NRG Stadium in a clash of AFC South opponents, and here are best bets recommendations.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texans vs. Titans? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Texans vs. Titans?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Texans favored by four, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (5.6 points).
- Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Texans' implied win probability is 66.4%.
- The Texans have won three of the five games they were the moneyline favorite this season (60%).
- Houston has played as a moneyline favorite of -198 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
- This season, the Titans have won four out of the 12 games, or 33.3%, in which they've been the underdog.
- Tennessee has entered three games this season as the underdog by +164 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.
Who will win? The Texans or Titans? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Houston (-4)
- The Texans have covered the spread seven times over 15 games with a set spread.
- Houston has not covered the spread (0-1) when they are at least 4-point favorites.
- The Titans have put together a 6-8-1 record against the spread this season.
- Tennessee has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.
Parlay your bets together on the Texans vs. Titans matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (44)
- Houston and Tennessee combine to average 3.8 less points per game than the total of 44 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 43.5 points per game, 0.5 less than the over/under for this game.
- The teams have hit the over in six of the Texans' 15 games with a set total.
- The Titans have hit the over in five of their 15 games with a set total (33.3%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Devin Singletary Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|15
|50.3
|3
|12.3
|0
Will Levis Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|8
|224.0
|8
|7.1
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.