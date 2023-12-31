The Houston Texans (8-7) and the Tennessee Titans (5-10) play on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at NRG Stadium in a clash of AFC South opponents, and here are best bets recommendations.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texans vs. Titans? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Texans vs. Titans?

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Texans favored by four, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (5.6 points).

Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Texans' implied win probability is 66.4%.

The Texans have won three of the five games they were the moneyline favorite this season (60%).

Houston has played as a moneyline favorite of -198 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

This season, the Titans have won four out of the 12 games, or 33.3%, in which they've been the underdog.

Tennessee has entered three games this season as the underdog by +164 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

Who will win? The Texans or Titans? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (-4)



Houston (-4) The Texans have covered the spread seven times over 15 games with a set spread.

Houston has not covered the spread (0-1) when they are at least 4-point favorites.

The Titans have put together a 6-8-1 record against the spread this season.

Tennessee has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Texans vs. Titans matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (44)



Under (44) Houston and Tennessee combine to average 3.8 less points per game than the total of 44 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 43.5 points per game, 0.5 less than the over/under for this game.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Texans' 15 games with a set total.

The Titans have hit the over in five of their 15 games with a set total (33.3%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Devin Singletary Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 15 50.3 3 12.3 0

Will Levis Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 8 224.0 8 7.1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.