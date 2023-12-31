How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Liberty Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
The Tennessee Volunteers (6-5) go up against the Liberty Lady Flames (5-9) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.
Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison
- The Volunteers' 77.0 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 69.1 the Flames allow.
- Tennessee is 6-1 when it scores more than 69.1 points.
- Liberty's record is 4-6 when it gives up fewer than 77.0 points.
- The Flames average 9.6 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Volunteers give up (72.5).
- Liberty has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 72.5 points.
- This year the Flames are shooting 41.0% from the field, only 1.5% higher than Volunteers concede.
- The Volunteers shoot 42.0% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Flames allow.
Tennessee Leaders
- Karoline Striplin: 12.8 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)
- Sara Puckett: 12.1 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
- Jewel Spear: 11.4 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (23-for-69)
- Jasmine Powell: 10.5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Jillian Hollingshead: 6.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 44.4 FG%
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|L 73-62
|Von Braun Center
|12/10/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 72-63
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/19/2023
|Wofford
|W 85-63
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|1/7/2024
|Kentucky
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
