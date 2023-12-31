The Tennessee Volunteers (6-5) go up against the Liberty Lady Flames (5-9) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Tennessee vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

The Volunteers' 77.0 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 69.1 the Flames allow.

Tennessee is 6-1 when it scores more than 69.1 points.

Liberty's record is 4-6 when it gives up fewer than 77.0 points.

The Flames average 9.6 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Volunteers give up (72.5).

Liberty has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 72.5 points.

This year the Flames are shooting 41.0% from the field, only 1.5% higher than Volunteers concede.

The Volunteers shoot 42.0% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Flames allow.

Tennessee Leaders

Karoline Striplin: 12.8 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

12.8 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Sara Puckett: 12.1 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

12.1 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Jewel Spear: 11.4 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (23-for-69)

11.4 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (23-for-69) Jasmine Powell: 10.5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

10.5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Jillian Hollingshead: 6.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 44.4 FG%

