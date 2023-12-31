OVC teams will take the court in three games on Sunday in college basketball play. That includes the Western Illinois Leathernecks playing the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Sam M. Vadalabene Center.

OVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Lindenwood (MO) Lions 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Western Illinois Leathernecks at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Morehead State Eagles at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

