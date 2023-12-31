Who is the team to beat at the top of the MVC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

1. Drake

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 26-5

8-4 | 26-5 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: W 78-59 vs Southern Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: Indiana State

Indiana State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

2. Belmont

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 26-5

8-4 | 26-5 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: W 69-61 vs UIC

Next Game

Opponent: Illinois State

Illinois State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

3. Murray State

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 21-7

8-2 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank: 289th

289th Last Game: W 90-62 vs Valparaiso

Next Game

Opponent: Bradley

Bradley Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

4. Illinois State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 20-9

8-3 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th

219th Last Game: W 78-74 vs Bradley

Next Game

Opponent: @ Belmont

@ Belmont Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

5. UIC

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 22-9

7-5 | 22-9 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th

277th Last Game: L 69-61 vs Belmont

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southern Illinois

@ Southern Illinois Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

6. Missouri State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-13

7-3 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 157th

157th Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th

170th Last Game: W 54-52 vs Northern Iowa

Next Game

Opponent: Valparaiso

Valparaiso Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7. Southern Illinois

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 14-16

5-6 | 14-16 Overall Rank: 159th

159th Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th

110th Last Game: L 78-59 vs Drake

Next Game

Opponent: UIC

UIC Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8. Northern Iowa

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 10-19

1-9 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 178th

178th Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 54-52 vs Missouri State

Next Game

Opponent: Evansville

Evansville Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9. Indiana State

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-20

5-6 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 258th

258th Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th

346th Last Game: W 66-49 vs Evansville

Next Game

Opponent: @ Drake

@ Drake Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10. Bradley

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-25

4-8 | 5-25 Overall Rank: 313th

313th Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st

321st Last Game: L 78-74 vs Illinois State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Murray State

@ Murray State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

11. Valparaiso

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 3-26

2-9 | 3-26 Overall Rank: 335th

335th Strength of Schedule Rank: 280th

280th Last Game: L 90-62 vs Murray State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Missouri State

@ Missouri State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

12. Evansville

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 3-28

2-10 | 3-28 Overall Rank: 348th

348th Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd

323rd Last Game: L 66-49 vs Indiana State

Next Game