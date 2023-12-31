Ja Morant and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be matching up versus the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Morant had 19 points, six rebounds and 10 assists in his last game, which ended in a 117-106 loss against the Clippers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Morant's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-115)

Over 27.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+110)

Over 6.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 8.5 (+118)

Over 8.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+116)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Kings allowed 118.1 points per game last season, 25th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Kings were ninth in the NBA last season, conceding 42.2 per game.

Looking at assists, the Kings conceded 26.7 per contest last season, ranking them 28th in the league.

The Kings were the 18th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Ja Morant vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/1/2023 33 35 8 5 1 1 1 11/22/2022 34 34 7 6 1 0 2 10/27/2022 32 22 5 6 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.