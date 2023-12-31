Desmond Bane, Top Grizzlies Players to Watch vs. the Kings - December 31
Desmond Bane and De'Aaron Fox are two players to watch when the Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) and the Sacramento Kings (18-12) meet at FedExForum on Sunday. Tip-off is slated for 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Kings
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, NBCS-CA
Grizzlies' Last Game
On Friday, in their last game, the Grizzlies lost to the Clippers 117-106. With 22 points, Marcus Smart was their top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Marcus Smart
|22
|2
|2
|3
|0
|4
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|22
|2
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Ja Morant
|19
|6
|10
|0
|0
|0
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Bane's numbers on the season are 24.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.5 boards per contest, shooting 47.2% from the field and 38.4% from downtown, with 3.5 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in NBA).
- Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 21.1 points, 1.7 assists and 5.6 boards per game.
- Santi Aldama averages 11.2 points, 5.5 boards and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- David Roddy posts 8.2 points, 4.0 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Bismack Biyombo is averaging 6.0 points, 1.8 assists and 6.6 boards per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|23.8
|5.1
|1.5
|1.3
|1.3
|1.9
|Desmond Bane
|23.0
|4.3
|4.7
|0.8
|0.3
|3.4
|Ja Morant
|13.4
|2.7
|4.4
|0.4
|0.4
|0.3
|Santi Aldama
|7.2
|3.7
|1.1
|0.5
|0.6
|1.5
|Ziaire Williams
|6.6
|2.9
|1.9
|0.4
|0.4
|0.8
