The Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) take on the Sacramento Kings (18-12) as only 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA.

Grizzlies vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA

BSSE and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 115 - Grizzlies 113

Grizzlies vs Kings Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Kings (+ 1.5)

Kings (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-2.4)

Kings (-2.4) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.9

The Grizzlies (13-18-0 ATS) have covered the spread 41.9% of the time, 11.4% less often than the Kings (16-14-0) this season.

Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 71.4% of the time. That's more often than Memphis covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (55.6%).

Sacramento and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 53.3% of the time this season (16 out of 30). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (13 out of 31).

The Grizzlies have a .556 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-4) this season while the Kings have a .571 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-3).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

While the Grizzlies rank in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game with 107.2 (worst), they rank 14th in the league with 113.5 points surrendered per contest.

Memphis, who ranks 23rd in the league with 42.1 rebounds per game, is allowing 45.9 rebounds per contest, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are delivering only 24.1 assists per contest, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

Memphis is averaging 14 turnovers per game this season (22nd-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 14.8 turnovers per contest (third-best).

The Grizzlies, who rank 10th in the league with 12.9 made threes per game, are shooting just 33.3% from beyond the arc, which is second-worst in the NBA.

