On Sunday, December 31, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) play the Sacramento Kings (18-12) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Kings matchup in this article.

Grizzlies vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA

BSSE and NBCS-CA Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs Kings Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have a -196 scoring differential, falling short by 6.3 points per game. They're putting up 107.2 points per game to rank 30th in the league and are giving up 113.5 per outing to rank 14th in the NBA.

The Kings score 117.4 points per game (eighth in NBA) and give up 117.6 (21st in league) for a -7 scoring differential overall.

The two teams average 224.6 points per game combined, 11.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 231.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Memphis has compiled a 13-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Sacramento has put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Grizzlies and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +10000 +5000 - Kings +4000 +2200 -

