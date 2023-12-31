Will Derrick Henry Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Derrick Henry did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans play the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're trying to find Henry's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Derrick Henry and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heading into Week 17, Henry has 249 carries for 972 yards and 11 touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.9 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 28 receptions (35 targets) for 214 yards.
Keep an eye on Henry's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Derrick Henry Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- No other running back is on the injury list for the Titans.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 17 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Hunter Luepke
- Click Here for Matthew Slater
- Click Here for Dontayvion Wicks
- Click Here for Zay Flowers
- Click Here for Alexander Mattison
Titans vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Henry 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|249
|972
|11
|3.9
|35
|28
|214
|0
Henry Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|22
|122
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|13
|43
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|12
|97
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|22
|101
|0
|4
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|17
|75
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|11
|24
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|10
|38
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|18
|76
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|21
|102
|2
|1
|18
|0
|Week 14
|@Dolphins
|17
|34
|2
|1
|17
|0
|Week 15
|Texans
|16
|9
|0
|4
|1
|0
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|19
|88
|1
|1
|11
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.