Vanderbilt vs. Dartmouth December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-6) play the Dartmouth Big Green (3-7) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network+.
Vanderbilt vs. Dartmouth Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Ezra Manjon: 14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Evan Taylor: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyrin Lawrence: 12.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ven-Allen Lubin: 12.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jason Rivera-Torres: 7.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Dartmouth Players to Watch
- Jaren Johnson: 8.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dusan Neskovic: 17.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jackson Munro: 6.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jayden Williams: 9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandon Mitchell-Day: 12.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Vanderbilt vs. Dartmouth Stat Comparison
|Vanderbilt Rank
|Vanderbilt AVG
|Dartmouth AVG
|Dartmouth Rank
|304th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|61.3
|354th
|232nd
|73.0
|Points Allowed
|70.0
|159th
|208th
|36.0
|Rebounds
|33.7
|290th
|196th
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|349th
|179th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.6
|258th
|321st
|10.9
|Assists
|10.7
|333rd
|73rd
|10.5
|Turnovers
|12.1
|200th
