The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-6) play the Dartmouth Big Green (3-7) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt vs. Dartmouth Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Ezra Manjon: 14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Evan Taylor: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyrin Lawrence: 12.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Ven-Allen Lubin: 12.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Jason Rivera-Torres: 7.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Dartmouth Players to Watch

Jaren Johnson: 8.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Dusan Neskovic: 17.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jackson Munro: 6.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jayden Williams: 9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Brandon Mitchell-Day: 12.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Vanderbilt vs. Dartmouth Stat Comparison

Vanderbilt Rank Vanderbilt AVG Dartmouth AVG Dartmouth Rank 304th 68.4 Points Scored 61.3 354th 232nd 73.0 Points Allowed 70.0 159th 208th 36.0 Rebounds 33.7 290th 196th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 6.2 349th 179th 7.5 3pt Made 6.6 258th 321st 10.9 Assists 10.7 333rd 73rd 10.5 Turnovers 12.1 200th

