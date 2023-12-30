The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-8) will look to turn around a four-game losing skid when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. Dartmouth matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt vs. Dartmouth Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Vanderbilt Moneyline Dartmouth Moneyline

Vanderbilt vs. Dartmouth Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Commodores and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 12 times this season.

Dartmouth has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Games featuring the Big Green have gone over the point total just once this year.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), Vanderbilt is 63rd in the country. It is far below that, 225th, according to computer rankings.

The Commodores have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +20000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Vanderbilt has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

