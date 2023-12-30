UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 30
The UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) hit the road in OVC play against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Skyhawks are 2.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup's point total is set at 158.5.
UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cookeville, Tennessee
- Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UT Martin
|-2.5
|158.5
UT Martin Betting Records & Stats
- In six games this season, UT Martin and its opponents have gone over 158.5 total points.
- UT Martin has an average point total of 166.3 in its outings this year, 7.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Skyhawks' ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.
- Tennessee Tech (6-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 4.5% more often than UT Martin (5-5-0) this year.
UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 158.5
|% of Games Over 158.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UT Martin
|6
|60%
|85.5
|156.6
|80.8
|158
|156.0
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|9.1%
|71.1
|156.6
|77.2
|158
|142.7
Additional UT Martin Insights & Trends
- UT Martin covered 10 times in 20 games with a spread in conference action last season.
- The Skyhawks record 85.5 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 77.2 the Golden Eagles give up.
- When UT Martin puts up more than 77.2 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UT Martin
|5-5-0
|1-2
|7-3-0
|Tennessee Tech
|6-5-0
|6-3
|6-5-0
UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Home/Away Splits
|UT Martin
|Tennessee Tech
|5-0
|Home Record
|4-3
|3-5
|Away Record
|1-6
|0-1-0
|Home ATS Record
|2-2-0
|5-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-3-0
|97.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.0
|80.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.3
|1-0-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-2-0
|6-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-3-0
